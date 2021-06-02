Wednesday, June 2, 1971
A stiffer set of fines for major parking violations was approved by the Keene City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee yesterday. City Attorney Charles H. Morang said the city laws now make no distinction between serious and minor parking violations.
The sidewalk construction program is about the only remaining vestige of ward-by-ward pork barrel projects in Keene. All other programs are based on city-wide needs, but the sidewalk program still allocates $2,000 per ward for sidewalk construction.
SWANZEY CENTER — There are “very few” teachers resigning from the Monadnock Regional School District this year, superintendent Austin E. Frain said today. Frain’s statement came in response to questions concerning the resignation of the head of the high school English department and rumored resignations of other faculty members.
Sunday, June 2, 1996
No newspaper published.