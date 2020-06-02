Tuesday, June 2, 1970
CONCORD — In 1963, the legislature authorized towns and cities to establish conservation commissions “for the promotion and development of the natural resources and for the protection of watershed resources.” Yet, in the seven years since adoption of the law, only 120 towns — less than 50 per cent of those in the state — and only four of New Hampshire’s 13 cities have bothered to establish commissions.
RINDGE — A lightning bolt striking a television antenna sparked a blaze which caused about $15,000 damage to the Standard House at Franklin Pierce College late yesterday afternoon. The 100-year-old Mountain Road house was occupied by Franklin Pierce Security Officer Charles Robbins and his family. The family was unharmed, and firefighters salvaged most of the Robbins’ personal property.
Friday, June 2, 1995
Unlike last fall, downtown Keene will get to look beautiful next week in its starring role in “Jumanji.” But there will be no star-gazing this time. Neither funnyman Robin Williams nor co-star Kirsten Dunst will be in town for the filming.
The electric car team from Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon is ready to celebrate after its successful run in the American Tour de Sol last week, the country’s largest solar-electric car race. The Sun Bunny — a converted 1978 Volkswagen Rabbit — took third place for overall efficiency, fifth in the student-built category and ninth in the commuter class.