Saturday, June 19, 2021
By next Friday city officials hope to have drawn new ward boundaries as a partial answer to the one man-one vote ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court. The rest of the answer lies with the New Hampshire Legislature in the decennial reapportionment of its membership.
WASHINGTON — Cheshire Homes’ woes may be over. A federal transfer of funds should clear the way for completion and rental of the 75 apartments Cheshire Homes is erecting on Pearl Street.
Wednesday June 18, 1996
Antrim and Bennington again rank near the top of New Hampshire’s most heavily taxed communities. That’s according to this year’s list by the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration comparing tax rates among the state’s 243 communities. Greenville, Antrim and Bennington rank 1-2-3 for the highest property taxes.
Children should start learning a foreign language in elementary school, Keene parents said in a survey. And if Keene High School adds a language, it should be Japanese.