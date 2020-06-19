Friday, June 19, 1970
Keene took one step closer to development of its second industrial park yesterday as the City Council authorized up to $2,650 for test borings on a proposed Winchester Street site. If the test borings are positive, the Keene Regional Industrial Foundation will go to the state’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and ask for funds to transform the 43-acre plot into a land bank.
Since March 1965, more than 475 homes have been built in Keene, most of them within two housing developments in the western part of the city. Yet since March 1965, the regulations which govern the subdivision of land and the growth of housing developments have not changed. And this, according to city officials and home builders alike, is why new houses sit on curbless streets and why, when it rains, drainage lines often become clogged with mud and sand, diverting floods to cellars and basement garages.
Monday, June 19, 1995
With no discussion and no debate, Keene voters approved a three-year contract with the school district’s teachers in just 10 minutes Saturday morning, 184-21. Only 206 residents cast ballots on the contract, just 1.5 percent of Keene’s registered voters. There were more metal folding chairs than voters in the Keene High School gymnasium.
DUBLIN — Dublin-based Yankee Publishing Inc. is selling one of its subsidiaries — the one that publishes Alaska Magazine. Yankee Publishing, whose flagship publications are Yankee magazine and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, bought Alaska Magazine about a decade ago, during a period in which the company diversified its publishing lineup. In more recent years, Yankee has chosen to focus on its core publications, and the sale of Alaska Magazine reflects that strategy.