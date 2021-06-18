Friday, June 18, 1971
The effort to improve Route 101 between Keene and Manchester made it through the House intact this week. But some people expect Rockingham County legislators to ambush it in the Senate. Most observers of the state legislature feel Cheshire County would be unable to win any highway improvements unless it got into a “you-scratch-my-back-and-I’ll-scratch-yours” arrangement.
The Southwestern New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission will be asked to approve its first full-time planner next week during a meeting June 23 in Swanzey Town Hall.
Tuesday, June 18, 1996
NORTHFIELD, Mass. — A decomposed body, found Friday in the Connecticut River, may be a man who jumped off a Route 119 bridge in Hinsdale in March. Boaters found the body Friday near Kidds Island in Northfield.
JACKSON, Miss. — Two rural Black churches just 4 miles apart were destroyed by fire Monday night, the latest in a series of blazes that has plagued Southern Black churches over the past 18 months.