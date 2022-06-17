We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Friday was the last full day of operations at the historic stone Keene Post Office at 34 West Street. On Monday the brand new postal facility located at the corner of Main and Marlboro streets will officially be open to the public for business.
UNITED NATIONS — The world’s airline pilots, angered by the increasing violence of air piracy, have called for an unprecedented 24-hour worldwide strike on Monday to emphasize their demands for tougher international laws.
Tuesday, June 17, 1997
Keene High School came dramatically from behind in the last two minutes to defeat Oyster River, 530-485, in the Granite State Challenge championship, broadcast live on New Hampshire Public Television from the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.
HAYNESVILLE, Ala . — Thomas Coleman, the man accused of and later acquitted of the shooting death of Keene Seminarian Jonathan Daniels in 1965, has died at age 86. Daniels was killed while trying to shield a 16-year-old Black girl, Ruby Sales, from the gun blast.