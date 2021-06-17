Thursday, June 17, 1971
The president of Cheshire Homes Inc., the housing group which is putting up low-rent apartments for middle-income families on Pearl Street, warned today the project is going to face a “crisis” unless some action is taken by the federal government. Ernest E. Newcombe criticized the federal department of Housing and Urban Development for holding back approval of the 75-apartment complex.
JAFFREY — Perhaps the fact that today is the 196th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill made some Jaffrey residents think they were hearing the sound of artillery fire rumbling over the New Hampshire hills. A check with the New Hampshire Department of Public Works and Highways, however, indicated this morning that the “artillery fire” probably is the sound of dynamite blasts at the construction project on Route 101 near Dublin Lake.
Monday, June 17, 1996
CONCORD — An FBI report says the White House had no justification for receiving at least 408 background files, including those on men from Hancock and Rye. The files included those of David Carney of Hancock, who served as White House director of political affairs for President Bush before leaving in 1992.
LACONIA — The record number of motorcyclists who streamed into New Hampshire for Motorcycle Week left behind more than tire skids on roads and thousands of garbage bags. The massive crowds — police estimated 125,000 people attended compared to 100,000 last year — also spent more than $70 million at New Hampshire businesses.