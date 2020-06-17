Wednesday, June 17, 1970
“We think it is of vital importance that everyone unify on one plan for the Northside Beltline Access. That’s what the Highway Department will respond to.” Speaking for the Keene Regional Industrial Foundation, Executive Vice President Jack W. Jordan urged the Planning, Health and Airport Committee at its meeting last night to seriously consider the problem of an access to northeast Keene off the new bypass which will connect Routes 9 and 10 north to Route 12 north of West Street.
GILSUM — The first formal hearing on a mobile home ordinance will be held tonight at 8 p.m. at the Gilsum Town Hall. Gilsum, unlike many other Cheshire County towns, has no mobile homes located within the town now.
Saturday, June 17, 1995
Allison Parpan says that store owners using the sidewalks in front of their stores only adds to downtown Keene. But Parpan, owner of Brewbakers, next to the Colonial Theatre, and other merchants are worried that an increase in the fee to use city sidewalks downtown may make it too expensive for her and other merchants to continue the practice. Last April, the city council voted to increase the fee for using city sidewalks for commercial use from $100 to $250 a year.
NEWTON, Mass. — More than 4,000 people crowded into a mass this week hoping to catch a glimpse of Mother Teresa, the 84-year-old nun and Nobel Prize winner from Calcutta. Cardinal Bernard F. celebrated the mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton.