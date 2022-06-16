We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A Cathay Pacific Airways jetliner carrying 81 people exploded at 26,000 feet and crashed into Communist-infested jungles of South Vietnam on Thursday, killing all on board. North Vietnam is not known to have ground-to-air-missile capability, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.
PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man is touting the tiny fruit seeds that he is selling as “the aphrodisiacs of the ancients.” But apparently the only people he has managed to stimulate so far are investigators from the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Customs.
Monday, June 16, 1997
Six Keene High School seniors repeatedly slapped plastic plungers to coax an electronic buzz out of a wooden box this morning as they furiously prepared for tonight’s championship round of Granite State Challenge, dubbed “the Super Bowl of New Hampshire scholastic quiz shows.”
It took three years to come up with it, but a new design for New Hampshire license plates, slated to be released in 1998, will feature an image of the famous Old Man of the Mountains rock profile, along with the state-required “Live Free or Die” motto.