Wednesday, June 16, 1971
Some Keene people are worried about a Civil Aeronautics Board decision to investigate everything about New England’s air service. Although Keene has been trying to get the investigation started for nearly two years, they feel the city could lose some of the air service it has now.
WINCHESTER — A general alarm fire reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday destroyed the home of Leroy Hosmer on Elm Street. Winchester firefighters spent more than five hours battling the blaze, which left only a charred shell of the one-and-a-half story wooden-frame house.
The Keene Sentinel’s news and editorial staffs have been enlarged and reorganized to provide expanded service to the entire area, Publisher James D. Ewing announced today. The Sentinel’s reporting and editing staff has increased almost 50 percent in recent years, Ewing noted, and is considerably larger than that of most papers its size.
Sunday, June 16, 1996
No newspaper published.