Tuesday, June 16, 1970
The Sunday Sales Committee's 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. “wide open” commercial policy faltered last night, less than one week after the group overwhelmingly reaffirmed its stand on restricted hours. The rallying point was a minority report submitted early in the meeting by John M. Reynolds who held that limiting open sales to the morning hours would result in “pages and pages of restricted items for afternoon sales.”
The “educational voucher” system — an experimental school enrollment policy developed in Cambridge, Mass., which allows parents to select the school in which their child will study — has at least one supporter in Keene. He is William Ellis, principal of Jonathan Daniels, Keene's “open concept” elementary school. Ellis said last week he likes the voucher idea because “it recognizes that all children do not have the same optimum learning environment and no two schools are the same.”
Friday, June 16, 1995
BOSTON — A 9-year-old Keene boy was in good condition this morning after a bone-marrow transplant Thursday at Children's Hospital in Boston. Matt Swett, a 3rd-grader at Fuller School in Keene, needed the transplant to save him from the leukemia he's had for three years. His plight galvanized the community.
LITTLETON — A minor earthquake that startled pets and made some people think a train was going through their yard rattled northern New England this morning. Officials at the National Earthquake Center in Golden, Colo., say the quake's magnitude measured 3.8, which is classified as minor. It was centered 10 miles southeast of St. Johnsbury, Vt.