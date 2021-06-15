Tuesday, June 15, 1971
The question of where to house the city’s 6th-grade students next fall remains unanswered. School administrators presented three recommendations to the Keene Board of Education Monday night, but the only decision the board made was not to rent portable classrooms.
The Keene IGA has apparently ended its test of the city’s Sunday sales law. The store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday, in accordance with the law. Since April, the store had been open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The city has brought nearly 200 violations against the store operator.
Saturday, June 15, 1996
They whooped. They hollered. They laughed and hugged and shed a few tears. Then the Keene High School Class of ‘96 left Alumni Field Friday evening, eager, in the words of class President Shanan Coughlin, to “have some crazy adventures.”
JAFFREY — From the outside, it’s been a turbulent year at Conant High School. The public has watched controversies over drug testing, an innovative scheduling plan and a student art exhibit that raised religious concerns. But from the inside, Conant is a great place to go to school, according to seniors who graduated Friday night.