Monday, June 15, 1970
Wholesale improvements in the Keene Police Department are recommended in a long-awaited study by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. However, the $11,824 report released today indicates the Keene force is essentially a sound one, and improvements rather than shake-ups are what it needs.
LOS ANGELES — Hippie guru Charles Manson and three young women cultists go to trial today for the murders of actress Sharon Tate and six other persons. The judge was expected to order the defendants strapped to chairs if necessary to preserve courtroom order.
Thursday, June 15, 1995
En Technology Corp., the Keene-based PC Connection spinoff, says it has developed a product that will allow publishers, software producers and other businesses to ship information quickly to customers, using television broadcast signals. The product, called “Malachi,” essentially links televisions with computers.
JAFFREY — Jaffrey’s legal wranglings to recover money to cap its polluted landfill are nearing an end. A proposed settlement aims to end a lawsuit that has involved Jaffrey, three other towns and two dozen companies for more than two years. In 1993, Jaffrey’s town government filed the lawsuit, seeking to recover from users $1.2 million that the town paid to cover its polluted landfill.