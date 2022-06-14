We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Boston Red Sox rookie catcher Carlton Fisk, who has filled in impressively for injured veteran catcher Duane Josephson over the past two months, has been unofficially tagged “the best young catcher in the league” by team manager Eddie Kasko.
The dilemma of Keene’s pedestrians versus the city’s claim of having “the widest Main Street in the world” may be coming to a head, thanks to the absence of clearly marked crosswalks combined with inattentive and/or careless drivers — plus lax enforcement of yielding-to-pedestrians laws.
Saturday, June 14, 1997
DENVER — Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was condemned to death on Friday, two years and 55 days after the blast that killed 168, accepting the ultimate punishment without even a blink, while whispering to his parents, “It’s okay.”
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — An ailing Pol Pot, Cambodia’s ruthless Khmer Rouge leader responsible for the deaths of nearly two million people, has run for his life as new government forces and Khmer Rouge defectors take over control of the country.