Monday, June 14, 1971
Apparent confusion over the state’s one-year-old motor vehicle inspections law is resulting in an increased number of cases in Keene District Court. Five separate charges of driving uninspected vehicles will be heard in district court today. They bring to 20 the number of inspection-law violations brought to the court since June 1.
JAFFREY — A 12-day strike against the W.W. Cross Co. ended today. The final agreement, reached late Sunday afternoon when the union accepted the company’s latest offer, includes a 79-cent-per-hour pay raise, funded pension plan and other comparable benefits.
Friday, June 14, 1996
A lightning storm crackled through the region Thursday, badly damaging a Keene house, washing out roads near Bellows Falls, and KO’ing power in many communities.
The Olympic Torch left Albany, N.Y., at 6:30 this morning on its way to Keene, where it is expected to arrive between 3 and 4 p.m. Carried by several local residents, it will then head out Route 101 toward Nashua.