Tuesday, June 13, 1972

CHARLESTOWN — The Fall Mountain Regional School Board has approved a summer drivers’ education program for 20 high school students, aimed at providing training to graduating seniors and also for some special-needs “hardship cases.”

WASHINGTON — About 100,000 billboards along many of the nation’s major highways will be coming down by the end of the year, as the Transportation Department has begun strictly enforcing a ban on billboards along the Interstate Highway System.

Friday, June 13, 1997

Fourteen-year-old Chris Fraser Jr. of Richmond, who needs a double-lung transplant, got a serious adrenaline boost when he was invited to go on a weeklong fishing trip with Bill Dance, host of a fishing show on The Nashville Network, to a private fishing hole near Memphis, Tenn.

Ninja, an 8-year-old orange cat that moved with his family from Utah to Seattle — and then promptly disappeared — has apparently safely trekked 850 miles over the past two months to miraculously reappear on the front porch of his former home in Utah.

Tags