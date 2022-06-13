We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
CHARLESTOWN — The Fall Mountain Regional School Board has approved a summer drivers’ education program for 20 high school students, aimed at providing training to graduating seniors and also for some special-needs “hardship cases.”
WASHINGTON — About 100,000 billboards along many of the nation’s major highways will be coming down by the end of the year, as the Transportation Department has begun strictly enforcing a ban on billboards along the Interstate Highway System.
Friday, June 13, 1997
Fourteen-year-old Chris Fraser Jr. of Richmond, who needs a double-lung transplant, got a serious adrenaline boost when he was invited to go on a weeklong fishing trip with Bill Dance, host of a fishing show on The Nashville Network, to a private fishing hole near Memphis, Tenn.
Ninja, an 8-year-old orange cat that moved with his family from Utah to Seattle — and then promptly disappeared — has apparently safely trekked 850 miles over the past two months to miraculously reappear on the front porch of his former home in Utah.