Saturday,
June 13, 1970
A regional sewage disposal plan, which would eliminate pollution from these sources and more, is being stalled by a dispute over whether Swanzey will participate in the plan. The Ashuelot Valley Regional Planning Commission (AVRPC) has proposed a regional sewage plan for Keene, Marlborough, Troy and Swanzey.
Eight New Hampshire school-boy teams will put their reputations on the line today at Alumni Field, and Monday the baseball uniforms go to the dry cleaners.
Tuesday,
June 13, 1995
A small, rare turtle that has been found occasionally in the Monadnock Region won’t be protected under the federal Endangered Species Act, according to a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Biologists are upset at the Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision, saying it could hasten the wood turtle’s extinction.
WASHINGTON — Only days after digging in Bosnian dirt to escape pursuers, rescued Air Force pilot Scott O’Grady is getting the full celebrity treatment, complete with network TV interviews, lunch at the White House and jelly beans from Ronald Reagan’s private stock. O’Grady suffered burns to his face in the fireball that engulfed his F-16 when it was hit by a Serbian missile. He’s been swamped with letters since his rescue from Bosnia last week after six days of hiding.