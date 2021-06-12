Saturday,
June 12, 1971
CONCORD — The dramatic population changes in the past six years are going to alter the face of the 424-member New Hampshire Legislature when it is reapportioned. Underdeveloped rural areas, particularly in northern parts of the state, and also some of the older cities, are going to lose votes. Commanding high representation will be the fast-growing suburban areas, as well as the bedroom towns along the Massachusetts border.
PETERBOROUGH — Race Unity Day, sponsored by the Baha’i Community, will be observed Sunday in Peterborough and more than 3,000 other localities. The purpose of the day is to focus attention on the most challenging issue of America: racial prejudice and discrimination.
Wednesday,
June 12, 1996
HARRISVILLE — John P. Hansel of Harrisville has a deal for his town: Abandon some old town-owned roads on Cobb Hill and he’ll make sure about 600 acres there are never developed. Harrisville voters will decide whether to accept the deal at town meeting June 24.
ALSTEAD — The Rev. Walter Righter will finally be able to enjoy his retirement. The retired Episcopal bishop who lives in Alstead learned this morning that there will be no appeal of the Episcopal Church’s decision not to try him for heresy for ordaining an openly gay man.