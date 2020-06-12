Friday, June 12, 1970
WASHINGTON — The Senate appears certain to vote to prohibit President Nixon from reinvading Cambodia and, in the midst of the Vietnam War, to restrict the President’s war-waging powers. The Senate by a 52-47 vote Thursday repelled the White House’s attempt to tone down the legislation. Senators who put together the fragile majority called the action “historic.”
RINDGE — Monadnock Area Chapter 700 of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has been formed, “dedicated to getting older persons off the shelf and involved in the affairs of the community where they are needed.”
Monday, June 12, 1995
JAFFREY — A large turnout of Jaffrey voters Saturday rejected letting the town government borrow as much as $5 million to complete mandatory improvements to the town’s sewage treatment plant. Instead, voters agreed to let the town borrow as much as $400,000 to design the project and study problems with leaks in the sewer system.
House Speaker Newt Gingrich brought the Republican revolution to Keene Saturday, blasting critics of Republican proposals. Gingrich spoke at a fundraising breakfast at Keene State College for U.S. Rep. Charles F. Bass, R-N.H.