Friday, June 11, 1971
WINCHESTER — The doors of the Center and Ashuelot elementary schools closed behind departing students for the last time yesterday. Next year, elementary school students will attend classes in a new school now nearing completion on the former Thayer High School athletic field.
Frustrated over its inability to find land for industrial development in Keene, the Keene Regional Industrial Foundation announced a plan last night to go outside the city limits for that purpose. The land it wants reserved for industrial development is a 100-acre parcel the city already owns in Swanzey at Dillant Hopkins Airport.
Tuesday, June 11, 1996
LANGDON — Anger, pleas for harmony, catcalls and standing ovations punctuated the Fall Mountain Regional School Board’s meeting Monday night, as 150 residents, students and teachers argued over classes cut at the high school. When the dust had settled three hours later, the board had restored some high school courses, including current issues, photography and student publications.
PETERBOROUGH — About 1,400 electricity customers in Peterborough should buy their power from Texas-based Enron Power Marketing Inc. That’s the recommendation of Peterborough selectmen, who have been shopping for electricity deals among 20 utilities competing in the state’s experiment in energy deregulation.