Thursday, June 11, 1970
The City of Keene is beginning to put the bite on dog owners who fail to register their pets. Yesterday, for example, four dog owners were whistled into District Court and were fined for violating the dog licensing ordinance. The $30 fine for each offense is two to five times the price of a dog license.
Elementary school students in the area’s two major school districts no longer bring home traditional cardboard sheets with A’s, B’s and C’s painstakingly inscribed by the teacher. Monadnock students receive a “progress report” without any A’s, B’s and C’s, while Keene students receive a “report sheet” computerized on a new IBM system.
Sunday, June 11, 1995
No newspaper published.