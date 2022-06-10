We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Edmund S. Muskie of Maine has reaffirmed his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, likely depriving South Dakota’s George S. McGovern of the momentum needed for him to claim a first-ballot victory at the upcoming Democratic Convention in Miami.
CONCORD — Protagonists of a proposal by Public Service of New Hampshire to build a nuclear power plant in the coastal town of Seabrook gathered Friday for a panel discussion to debate the pros and cons, as an upcoming public hearing on the plant looms on June 19.
Tuesday, June 10, 1997
WINCHESTER — The New Hampshire state government will contribute 80 percent of the costs for bridge repairs that have threatened to cripple the town financially, including $800,000 towards the renovation of the historic Ashuelot covered bridge.
BRENTWOOD — Pamela Smart, now 29, is once again appealing her murder conviction. Smart recruited her teenage lover, William “Billy” Flynn, plus some others to murder her husband, Greggory, in 1990. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1991.