Thursday, June 10, 1971
CONCORD — The New England Telephone Co., the only major utility not required to pay taxes on its profits, has won a major victory and retained its special status. Unless a measure passed by the House is changed by the Senate, the utility will escape paying $2 million in business profits taxes at a time when the state is on a desperate search for revenues to fund state services.
City Manager James C. Hobart calls the current system of city-paid garbage collection “somewhat of an anachronism.” The system, Hobart said, is simply “outdated.”
Monday, June 10, 1996
A Keene warehouse severely damaged by fire two years ago collapsed Saturday afternoon, fire department officials said, but no one was in the building when it fell. The warehouse at 525 Washington St. tumbled to the ground at about 3:50 p.m. with a loud crash.
Seniors at Hinsdale, Monadnock Regional and ConVal Regional high schools graduated Saturday. Graduation day felt “a little weird,” said Brian D. Lowe, a Swanzey senior who graduated from Monadnock High School. “It hasn’t hit yet.”