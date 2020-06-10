Wednesday, June 10, 1970
Keene’s Sunday Sales Committee has reaffirmed its stand in favor of a restricted commercial policy on Sunday. The committee, meeting last night, voted 6-2 in favor of unrestricted Sunday store openings only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., or a similarly restrictive period. Currently, Keene operates under a vague state law restricting sales on Sunday to “necessaries of life,” which have been interpreted to include beer — but not toilet paper.
Social Security benefits now pay 6,530 Cheshire County residents $600,000 every month. But Manager Paul F. Goodhue Sr. of the Keene Social Security office estimates about 1,470 additional county residents are eligible for unclaimed benefits. According to Goodhue, some people want to continue to work. Others, he said, are too proud to file for insurance-like benefits which they have earned the right to collect.
Saturday, June 10, 1995
Keene’s city government is a step closer to getting wired. To update the computer system, the city’s information management services department has proposed linking all city government buildings with fiber-optic cable by the end of this year. The network would also include all the city’s schools.
For the second straight year, a local toy company will be in on the merchandising of a Disney movie. Douglas Cuddle Toys, which has a retail store at the Center At Keene and a manufacturing plant on Krif Road in Keene, will be making “Meeko,” a four-foot-tall stuffed raccoon caricature. In the movie “Pocahontas,” Meeko is the lead character’s friend.