Tuesday, June 1, 1971
NEW YORK — The MacDowell Colony, a 400-acre retreat for artists in Peterborough, will be the recipient of an unusual windfall: a bequest from a New York City librarian that could add up to more than $10,000. Joseph S. Morton, who died last October and who, it was said, never earned more than $7,500 a year, left a will in his one-bedroom apartment at 315 East 54th St. directing that all his earthly belongings be sold at auction with proceeds going to the art colony, where no one had ever heard of him.
Nearly 2,000 people took part in yesterday’s Memorial Day observance in Keene, either as actual participants or as onlookers. A parade to the VFW lot in Woodland Cemetery followed the traditional ceremonies held at the American Legion Hall.
Saturday, June 1, 1996
For the past 17 years during the second week of June, Cornerstone Outreach Ministries in Swanzey has sponsored a food and coffee pit stop on Route 9 in Roxbury for thousands of bikers going to and returning from Motorcycle Week in central New Hampshire. On Friday, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Manchester ruled that the ministry’s use of the Seafield Pines parking lot might complicate the former center’s bankruptcy case.
The Cheshire County Chiefs of Police Association wants to schedule a meeting with the county attorney to discuss recent flare-ups between police and prosecutors. Foremost among the concerns, said association president and Troy Chief Theodore P. Smith, is “a perceived problem with communication.”