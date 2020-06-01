Monday, June 1, 1970
RINDGE — A stone from the grounds of President Nixon’s Florida White House at Biscayne Bay was added to the Altar of Nations at the Cathedral of the Pines in the highlight of Memorial Day observances in New England.
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Two years ago, a Harvard freshman, Stephen Elliott, faced military service. He refused to be drafted, was tried in federal court, convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. He is home now after having served 22 months at the Allenwood, Pa., federal prison camp. “I thought I was right,” he said. “I still do.”
Thursday, June 1, 1995
HINSDALE — Downtown Hinsdale is going to look different in just two years — and not only because the rundown Erving Paper Mill will no longer loom over Main Street. Hinsdale residents voted 106-46 Wednesday night to accept a two-year, $700,000 federal grant, issued through the N.H. Executive Council, to build a 4,500-square-foot community center, a riverside park and two parking lots where the vacant mill now sits.
HARRISVILLE — In a rare appearance in the Monadnock Region, Gov. Stephen E. Merrill and the N.H. Executive Council met in Harrisville’s tiny town library, crammed into the building with more than two dozen spectators, including state officials, news reporters and local selectmen. Among the council’s actions: approval of a federal grant for a new industry in Keene, and acceptance of 73 acres a Hinsdale woman is donating to be part of Wantastiquet Mountain State Forest.