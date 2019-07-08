Tuesday, July 8, 1969
After hearing a three-hour refution of “allegations” made against Police Chief Albion E. Metcalf and the Keene Police Department by the City Council, the Police Committee last night rejected an objective, full-scale probe of all aspects of departmental activity. The committee meeting, held at the County Courthouse because of an overflow crowd of about 150 people, was requested by Metcalf to answer City Council charges made in executive session June 19, which resulted in a unanimous council vote in favor of Metcalf’s dismissal.
HONOLULU — Bonny, America’s space monkey, died early today after being brought back from orbit Monday on the ninth day of a scheduled month-long mission to determine the physical effects of a long space voyage.
Friday, July 8, 1994
WINCHESTER — Severe thunderstorms damaged equipment at the Winchester Fire Station, downed a number of trees and knocked out power to about 1,400 homes Thursday night. High winds knocked over one of the main antennas on the roof of the Winchester Fire Station and a power surge burned out several radios there.
For Keene to land new industries, it needs a place that’s ready for them to build, a place with good water and sewer service. With those things in mind, the Keene City Council listened Thursday to a proposed update of the city’s master plan for using land. Among other things, it would earmark up to 700 acres for future industrial growth.