Saturday, July 5, 1969
PETERBOROUGH — Construction of the $3.6 million Contoocook Valley High School (Conval) in Peterborough is right on schedule, according to C. Mitchell Wenigmann, school building committee chairman. Wenigmann said the Conval Board of Education is enjoying a “very fine relationship” with the MacMillin Corp. of Keene, construction contractor for the regional facility.
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson, the first Republican governor in six years, asked the legislature to hold the line when he stepped into office in January. Peterson, in his closing speech this past week, praised the 424-member legislature for “having spoken for the majority of our people” and heeding his advice.
Tuesday, July 5, 1994
Fireworks, barbecues, parades and highways clogged by homeward-bound visitors marked New Hampshire’s Fourth of July weekend. Businesses sure weren’t complaining about the traffic; merchants said the visitors made the weekend a big hit.
Twenty-seven Monadnock Region residents will get a chance to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October. They’re winners in this year’s moose permit lottery, held by the N.H. Fish and Game Department. “It’s the hunt of a lifetime, that’s for sure,” said Anthony C. Martin Jr. of Keene.