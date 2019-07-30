Wednesday, July 30, 1969
Nearly 3½ inches of rain has fallen in Keene since Sunday. Damage in the Keene area has not been as extensive as the flooding during the storm of July 13-14, but local officials have had some difficulties. The Keene Public Works Department reported minor flooding at Maple Acres, Water Street, Carpenter Street and Wilcox Terrace.
SAIGON — President Nixon paid an historic visit today to this war-torn capital where he warned the Communists “we have gone as far as we can or should go in opening the door to peace. It is time for the other side to respond.”
Saturday, July 30, 1994
For Bob Smith, director of Keene’s $7.1 million water treatment plant that came on line in October, there’s no question that the city’s water has improved. But just because the water coming out of the plant is clear doesn’t mean that it’s clear coming out of faucets in Keene homes. The problem, says Kurt D. Blomquist, acting public works director, is that the treated water is entering dirty old water pipes.
WASHINGTON — His first call was to his wife. Next, Stephen Breyer telephoned Harry Blackmun to tell the outgoing justice he was honored to be replacing him on the Supreme Court. Breyer’s East Room appearance with President Clinton Friday came just an hour after the Senate voted 87-9 to approve Breyer’s nomination to the high court.