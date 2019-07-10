Thursday, July 10, 1969
Improvements in Keene’s airport and Keene State College were the only local projects remaining after the tight-fisted 1969 legislature finished with the state capital budget. The approved $20,250,000 budget included $2,227,900 for Keene and Cheshire County, with all but $97,000 of that total earmarked for Keene State College.
No hula hoop state finals have been announced yet, but Keene has its own hula hoop champion. Kay Kendall, 8, was named city champion at the hula hoop contest held at Fuller Park. Kay’s gyrations were judged the best among 37 wriggling young ladies. Twelve-year-old Beth Page was runner-up.
Sunday, July 10, 1994
No paper published.