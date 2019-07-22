Tuesday, July 22, 1969
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Leaving their footprints on the moon and their mark in history, America’s Apollo 11 astronauts broke free of lunar orbit today and headed home, where 18 days of isolation will be their initial heroes reward. United again in the command ship Columbia, Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins slept soundly as they sped away from the moon after 60 epic hours on and around it.
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Sen. Edward M. Kennedy came to this upstate coal mining town today for the funeral of Mary Jo Kopechne, 28, who drowned Saturday when his car plunged off a narrow bridge in Massachusetts. A hearing has been set for July 28 in Edgartown, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., to determine whether Kennedy will face prosecution.
Friday, July 22, 1994
NELSON — That wide swath of freshly blasted and groomed earth in Nelson and Stoddard is starting to look like a highway, the future Granite Lake bypass. About 30 years after it was first proposed, the Route 9 bypass of Granite Lake and Munsonville village is nearing completion.
Keene police want to give the boot to parking ticket scofflaws. The police department wants to bring the so-called Denver Boot to Keene to help them catch up with people who owe more than five parking tickets. The boot is a large metal clap that attaches to the wheel of a car, and can be removed only by the police department.