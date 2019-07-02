Wednesday, July 2, 1969
A dispute between the city manager and the city attorney flared into the open last night as the two men faced each other at a meeting of the City Council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee. James C. Hobart, city manager, listed 24 charges against R. Johnson Shortlidge, city solicitor, which included items Hobart said Shortlidge had not completed or not followed up on.
DAYTON, Ohio — Keene’s Kathy Lawson was in second place this morning after one complete round in the girls’ long jump at the U.S. Girls and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Her leap of 18 feet, 3¼ inches assures her of a place in semifinal competition, scheduled for tonight.
Saturday, July 2, 1994
WASHINGTON — Ross Perot said Friday he will buy national television time for a program on health care to be produced by the Republican National Committee. He said Americans “need more facts and less propaganda.”
Funds for a project to help prevent erosion and pollution near Dublin Lake have been approved by the state government. The N.H. Governor’s Highway Advisory Commission have also approved funds for a bicycle and pedestrian path in Keene.