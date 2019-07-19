Saturday, July 19, 1969
SURRY — More than a year’s careful planning and preparation came to an end Friday as the Surry Bicentennial Celebration got under way. Houses in the village had flags out and signs were posted indicating the date of construction of village homes. Exhibits in the Town hall and the Reed Free Library with the theme “Then and Now” gave visitors an idea of what Surry looked like at the end of the 18th century.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Assured that Russia’s mystery lunar satellite will not interfere with their mission, America’s Apollo 11 space fliers climbed into their lunar lander to check it out Friday and found it all set for the moon landing Sunday.
Tuesday, July 19, 1994
CHARLESTOWN — For 188 years, drivers have paid tolls as they crossed the Cheshire Bridge built over the Connecticut River in 1806 to connect Charlestown with Springfield, Vt. Now, Rep. Peter H. Burling, D-Concord, is proposing legislation that would end that tradition. It’s the only toll bridge among the 33 bridges that connect N.H. with Vermont.
WINCHESTER — Thayer High School’s “Here, Thayer, and Everywhere,” a program that encourages and supports education reform in schools nationwide, is among 25 government projects singled out for its innovation.