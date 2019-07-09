Wednesday, July 9, 1969
A public housing program which involves private enterprise, keeps property on the tax rolls and enhances the community was outlined to local housing officials and landlords last night by an official from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Frank B. Wenrich, a realty officer, said the leasing program accompanied by rent subsidies is among the easiest and simplest of public housing programs.
The peaceful little town of Surry, seven miles north of Keene, will observe its bicentennial July 18-20. Surry is a calmer place now than it was when the Cheshire Turnpike ran through the town as the main route between Boston and Montreal.
Saturday, July 9, 1994
It’s getting to be an old story. Thunder, lightning and heavy rain moved through the Monadnock Region Friday night, knocking out power to about 1,200 homes in Keene and Westmoreland, downing power lines, flooding streets and clogging sewers. It was the second violent storm in the region in as many nights.
LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges of murdering his wife and a friend of hers by a judge who ruled there was “ample evidence” to establish suspicion of guilt.