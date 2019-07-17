Thursday, July 17, 1969
An inventory of all wetlands in Keene was presented to the Conservation Commission yesterday by James F. Hayden of the U.S. Soil Conservation Service. The map, prepared during an SCS survey of soil types in the city. Ellis Robertson, commission chairman, noted almost the entire Maple Acres and Longmeadow subdivisions off Maple Acres are in a wetland area and asked where the water displaced by this development will go.
CONCORD — With classes scheduled to open in less than seven weeks, New Hampshire school authorities are still reporting 419 vacancies — almost six percent of the state’s teaching force.
Sunday, July 17, 1994
No paper published.