Sunday,
July 13, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday,
July 13, 1994
NORTH WALPOLE — The lingering division of “us and them” was accented Tuesday night, when North Walpole voters discussed hiring their own police department rather than relying on Walpole police. Despite unification efforts by community leaders in both town and village over the years, the old feelings of conflict couldn’t be tuned out Tuesday night at the annual North Walpole
Village District meeting.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Stephen G. Breyer is skating through his confirmation hearing, addressing head-on questions of a possible conflict of interest and basking in praise from senators. In general, Breyer’s first day went smoothly, with some of his most generous praise coming from Republicans.