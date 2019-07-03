Thursday, July 3, 1969
In a nation rocked by anti-war demonstrations, draft card burnings, extremist groups on the left and right threatening violence and an increasing mobilization of the poor against a system they feel keeps them poor, there are many who claim patriotism and love of country are diminished, if not dead, forces. Others disagree and say patriotism, defined as love for or devotion to our country, is more vibrant today than ever.
Extra patrols will be maintained by the Keene Police Department this weekend “to protect you and your family,” a statement released by the department said. Also issued was a reminder that, besides being dangerous and annoying, it is also against the law to set off fireworks without a license.
Sunday, July 3, 1994
No paper published.