Friday, July 18, 1969
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Apollo 11’s astronauts, three quarters of the way to the moon and pinpoint accurate in their course, start checking their “Eagle” lunar lander today to make sure it is ready for its Sunday landing on the moon. Neil A. Armstrong, who will be the first man to step on the lunar surface, Edwin F. Aldrin and Michael Collins slept late today as their spacecraft raced toward its date with destiny.
Gov. Walter Peterson has declared Monday at holiday for state employees and Keene city offices will be closed until noon "in keeping with the governor's desires." Astronaut Neil Armstrong, Apollo 11 mission commander, is scheduled to be the first man to step onto the moon Monday. President Nixon has requested that the nation take a holiday Monday in celebration.
Monday, July 18, 1994
During May's once-in-a-century solar eclipse, most area students opened their science books to rudimentary diagrams of the moon passing between the sun and the Earth. But, at Thayer High School, students designed a computer-generated, three-dimensional model of the eclipse.
CONCORD — Mandatory automobile emissions tests begin in southern New Hampshire next year and the cost in time and money could be considerable. Fifteen percent of most vehicles in Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Hillsborough counties must undergo emissions testing, said Glenn Wallace of the Auto Emissions Program.