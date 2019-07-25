Saturday, July 26, 1969
Large tracts of open, usable land available to all residents of a neighborhood are a primary feature of a new type of housing subdivision being investigated by the Keene Planning Board. The board is considering changes in its subdivision regulations and may recommend amendments to the city's zoning law to permit "planned unit development."
HYANNISPORT, Mass. — Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, in an unprecedented televised appearance, said Friday night it was "indefensible" to leave the scene of an automobile accident but he denied any "immoral" conduct with a pretty blonde killed in the mishap. The 37-year-old Massachusetts Democrat, regarded as a presidential candidate for 1972, said the question of whether he should he resign as senator is up to the people of Massachusetts.
Tuesday, July 26, 1994
A late-afternoon storm cut a jagged path through the Monadnock Region Monday, bringing hail to parts of Hinsdale and leaving more than 2,000 homes without power. In Spofford, a man flushing a toilet was jolted to the ground when lightning struck and traveled through the plumbing and into his body.
Pathways for Keene is the name of a new organization that hopes to turn plans for a bike and pedestrian path in Keene into a reality. The group is waging a grassroots effort to raise money and awareness for the first phase of a path on Keene's former railroad bed.