Tuesday, July 29, 1969
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Five inches of rain in 12 hours caused heavy flooding here today, washing out portions of Main Street and closing other roads with landslides. A number of families were evacuated.
BANGKOK — White House sources said today President and Mrs. Nixon will fly to Saigon Wednesday. The sources said Nixon would go there to “visit the troops” and that Mrs. Nixon would spend her time visiting military hospitals in the South Vietnamese capital.
Friday, July 29, 1994
DURHAM — Much is at stake for the University of New Hampshire following Dale Nitzschke’s announcement that he is retiring as president. Some politicians are looking for a replacement who will continue improving the university’s academic standing. Faculty members want someone more responsive to their needs and fight for pay increases. Trustees of the state university system want someone more willing to work with a tight budget.
WASHINGTON — Stephen G. Breyer’s elevation to the Supreme Court seemed a sure bet today as Senate debate began with a ringing endorsement from Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. Breyer has shown through his opinions as a federal appeals court judge in Boston and his testimony before the Judiciary Committee that he “adopts a pragmatic, not ideological, approach,” Hatch said. “This is an honest man.”