Thursday, July 24, 1969
A study to provide data on traffic circulation, building conditions, appropriateness of commercial uses, parking and other facets of Keene’s downtown area officially began yesterday. Hans Klunder, the planning consultant whose Hanover firm is developing the city’s comprehensive plan, met with a Planning Board sub-committee on the proposed study area and criteria being used to evaluate structures within that area.
ABOARD THE USS HORNET — Apollo 11’s astronauts, their footprints stamped forever in history with 21 memorable hours on the moon, streaked home today to the South Pacific and 18 days of total isolation. Apollo 11 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean about 12:50 EDT. President Nixon headed the welcoming committee aboard the aircraft carrier 1,000 miles southwest of Honolulu.
Sunday, July 24, 1994
No paper published.