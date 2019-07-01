Tuesday, July 1, 1969
A “survey” of the Keene Police Department by an impartial, disinterested group was urged yesterday by Mayor Richard E. Bean at an afternoon press conference. Bean called the conference to answer all questions he could as the controversy surrounding the department. However, he carefully refrained from any discussion of police Chief Albion E. Metcalf.
A request to use a building at 447 West St. as a temporary Volkswagen dealership was denied last night by Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. Volkswagen Sales and Service Inc. had asked for a special exemption under the zoning law to permit use of the building it had planned to lease from Norwood Oil Co. Inc.
Friday, July 1, 1994
When Keene Downtown Revitalization Corp. started talking about raising $5.5 million in donations for downtown Keene, a lot of people were skeptical. Charles W. Smith was among them. But, Smith, president of Granite Bank and of the downtown group, was ebullient Thursday as he popped a champagne cork to celebrate the collection of $5,371,784 in pledges for the downtown project.
While the eastern half of the Monadnock Region stayed hot and dry Thursday night, the west side got a torrent of heavy rain. “We got quite a mess on our hands here,” said Donald Porter, Acworth’s highway agent.