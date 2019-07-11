Friday, July 11, 1969
Despite city objections, the county commissioners last night recommended to the Cheshire County delegation the county courthouse be relocated at the old armory site on Washington Street. The commissioners’ report, presented by commission chairman Harold E. Savage, brought charges of “whitewash” from Rep. Sumner W. Raymond, R-Keene.
CAPE KENNEDY — Apollo 11’s astronauts underwent their final major pre-flight medical examination today and it was expected to confirm they are fit for launch Wednesday of American’s moon landing adventure. Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin began the morning-long checks when physicians took blood samples before breakfast.
Monday, July 11, 1994
MUNSONVILLE — Digging silt out of Granite Lake will begin just after Labor Day, and should be completed before November, state officials told about 50 members of the Granite Lake Association Sunday. The lake’s water level will be lowered by about 5 feet so work crews can remove up to 160 cubic yards of silt, a result of construction work on the Route 9 bypass around the lake.
LOUDON — Ricky Rudd won the Slick 50 300 at New Hampshire International Speedway, but most of the talk was about the track’s racing surface coming apart. Rather than race their hearts out, 42 drivers were forced to timidly trek over a track that shifted like sand caught in the undertow of an ocean wave. There were 17 caution flags, most due to spins.