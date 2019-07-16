Wednesday, July 16, 1969
CAPE KENNEDY — Apollo 11 hurtled into space on a pillar of flame today, carrying three astronauts and the dreams of mankind on a historic voyage to sift the dust of the moon. Astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin rode their 3,242-ton space machine into space exactly on time at 9:30 a.m. EDT.
New ward boundary proposals to shift the population densities of Keene’s five wards to within 1 percent of each other were unveiled last night by the Charter Commission. The new lines, which will be the first major change since 1873 if adopted, bring the city into conformity with the U.S. Supreme Court’s one-man, one-vote ruling.
Saturday, July 16, 1994
CONCORD — The state would start providing money for kindergarten and would reallocate other school aid to help the poorest communities, Gov. Stephen E. Merrill proposed Friday. But Merrill stressed at a packed news conference that local control over programs and funding of schools should remain the cornerstones of public education in New Hampshire.
Despite the rumors, no sacks of gold or other treasures toppled from the former Sears building Friday afternoon when its baby blue aluminum paneling was yanked off.