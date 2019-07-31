Thursday, July 31, 1969
BRATTLEBORO — Despite white water in Whetstone Brook under Main Street and the town’s designation as a disaster area, Brattleboro appeared calm yesterday. The situation outside of the city was much different. Heavy rains, estimated at 7 inches in three days, washed out a number of roads. “It’s going to be a long time before road service is as it was,” Town Manager Corwin Elwell observed.
WASHINGTON — Edward Moore Kennedy returns today to his duties as a U.S. senator — a job he has decided to try to keep for the next eight years. Eleven days after a personal tragedy on the Massachusetts coast, he issued a statement saying he had decided not to resign his seat, and, in fact, planned to seek another term in 1970. He said he was fortified by a vote of confidence from the people of his home state.
Sunday, July 31, 2004
No paper published.