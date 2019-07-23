Wednesday, July 23, 1969
NORTH SWANZEY — A children’s barnyard animal exhibit, a picnic grove, a larger midway with more and new rides, a portable stage and fireworks are all new features offered at the Cheshire Fair, which begins Thursday, July 31, and ends Sunday, Aug. 3. The building for young animals, a special feature this year, is for the children of the community, said Fair Association President Robert Knight.
CONCORD — The Citizens Task Force altered a report on the failure of the state to collect $3 million in interest and dividends taxes, it was learned today. Sources confirmed that the amount uncollected by the state was far below the $3 million reported by the task force in a news release.
Saturday, July 23, 1994
HINSDALE — Peering over the tops of his glasses at the defendant before him, his face taking on a look of concern, retiring Judge Eugene E. Gaffey Friday morning asked for the last time the same question he’s been asking for 35 years: “Would you like to say anything?”
LOS ANGELES — O.J. Simpson Friday entered a plea of “absolutely, 100 percent not guilty” to charges that he murdered his wife and her friend, and then strode from the courtroom giving a thumbs-up to supporters, many of whom had slept outside the courthouse in order to catch a glimpse of the former football star.