Sunday, July 6, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, July 6, 1994
MUNSONVILLE — To rid Granite Lake of silt caused
by construction of a Route 9 bypass, state officials plan
an ambitious project. Barry Keith, a consulting engineer
for the state, recommends that the lake’s water level
be lowered by about 5 feet after Labor Day. At its
thickest point, that silt is more than 5 inches deep, and
it will cause ecological problems for the lake if it’s not
removed, Keith’s report says.
Keene is getting rid of its downtown blues. The
giant blue facade plastered all over the front of the
former Sears store on Central Square will be taken down July 15, as part of Keene’s three-day Street Fair. The
imminent departure of the crinkled, metal skin is good
news for downtown, said Peter C. Ryner, Keene’s
planning director. “It’s symbolic of the revitalization
that’s taking place,” he said.