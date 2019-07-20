Sunday,
July 20, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday,
July 20, 1994
WASHINGTON — President Clinton insisted today he still supports national health care for everybody and that his willingness to compromise may have been overstated. He said he would never accept a law that spells out coverage of 95 percent as equivalent to “universal coverage.” Clinton sought to clarify comments from Tuesday, when he told the nation’s governors in Boston that coverage of “95 [percent] or upwards” might be satisfactory.
BALTIMORE — A study that found 40 percent of all U.S. medical specialists could be unnecessary by 2000 underscores the need for medical schools to push students into family and community medicine, the author said. “Many medical students, given the choice of high-paying specialties with salaries two to three times that of primary care, make the obvious choice,” said Jonathan Weiner, associate professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.