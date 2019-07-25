Friday, July 25, 1969
“He is tough and he’s getting tougher.” That’s how Coach John Watterson described Brian Tremblay, the Keene Legion pitcher, after the 18-year-old had pitched his third no-hit, no-run game of the season last night. He has given up only two earned runs in 70 innings to date and fanned 127 while leading Keene to a 21-4 record.
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, leaving many questions unanswered, pleaded guilty today to a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal automobile accident. He was given a suspended two-month jail sentence.
Monday, July 25, 1994
About 40 percent of N.H. towns are falling short of new federal water regulations for copper and lead levels. Water systems in the Monadnock Region are no exception — of 79 water systems recently tested, 30 had lower levels of copper, lead or both that exceeded federal standards.
WASHINGTON — Transforming the war-torn landscape of the Middle East, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin of Israel and Jordan’s King Hussein met today to declare an end to 46 years of hostilities.