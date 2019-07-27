Sunday, July 27, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, July 27, 1994
Tri-Star Pictures wants to close Keene’s Central Square, build a temporary statue on the common and spend nearly $3 million in a week just to get about 6 minutes of footage for a children’s movie it’s producing. But it is up to the Keene City Council if the company will be allowed to start shooting “Jumanji” on Aug. 22. Some businesses may be inconvenienced and some residents might have to take a long way around Central Square, location manager Dow Griffith said. “We spend a lot of money,” Griffith said at City Hall. “The fact of the matter is we do increase business quite a bit.”
WASHINGTON — Democrats today dismissed congressional hearings into Whitewater as a boring partisan exercise, but Republicans say they’ve set the stage for interrogating White House aides who handled damage control for President Clinton. No startling revelations emerged Tuesday, the opening day of hearings.